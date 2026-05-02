Gray seals learn to sing Star Wars theme song through evolutionary accident

"Sounds like me when singing karaoke."

Meet Zola, the gray seal who's making waves. This talented marine mammal stunned viewers by belting out eerily accurate renditions of classics such as "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" and even the Star Wars theme song.

It may sound like internet trickery, but researchers at the University of St. Andrews confirmed seals can mimic complex melodies with surprising precision, A-Z Animals reported.

In a captivating video, Zola carefully matches each musical note, adjusting her pitch with an uncanny, almost human-like quality.

This ability stems from a rare biological advantage. Unlike most mammals, which vocalize largely on instinct, seals can consciously control their vocal cords and breathing, allowing them to intentionally shape sounds.

In other words, they can hear a tune and try to copy it.

Interestingly, this skill likely didn't evolve for singing. Instead, it may be an example of exaptation, wherein a trait developed for one purpose gets repurposed for another.

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Seals need precise control over their airways to manage breathing while diving. Over time, that control may have given them the ability to mimic sounds.

Put simply, they evolved to survive underwater and accidentally unlocked their inner pop star.

There's also a deeper layer to the story. Sound is essential for seals, helping them find mates, navigate, and stay connected. But increasing ocean noise from ships and industrial activity can interfere with that communication, making it harder for them to be heard.

Environmental shifts such as rising ocean temperatures and melting ice can also alter underwater soundscapes, compounding the challenges seals and other marine animals face in the changing climate.

The musical talents of Zola and two other seals captivated audiences.

"Those seals can really sing," one user wrote.

Another suggested, "Nice. Now make some animation studio make a big-budget movie based off of them with the one seal being an unexpected singer!!!"

"Sounds like me when singing karaoke," a third joked.

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