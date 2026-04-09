Research: Painting eyes on takeout containers scares away seagulls at the beach

The birds were wary of the boxes that appeared to look back at them.

A shockingly simple solution could save beachgoers' food from theft by seagulls — and protect the birds, too.

Researchers from the University of Exeter tested what would happen if they painted eyes on takeout boxes full of French fries, The Guardian reported.

Lead researcher Laura Kelley and her team of scientists tested two sets of boxes, some with eyes and some without to act as a control. They placed the containers where seagulls could see and approach them.

The birds were wary of the boxes that appeared to look back at them. They took longer to approach those boxes and were less likely to peck at them and their contents. This simple graphics change made a difference of up to 50%.

That difference persisted even with repeated exposure.

This isn't a surprising finding, as The Guardian noted. Eye-like graphics are already used in agriculture to keep other species of birds, such as starlings, out of fruit trees and other crops. When placed near airports, they can deter raptors that might stray into the path of the planes.

Even humans respond to the feeling of being watched. The psychological trick of posting pictures of faces and eyes as a deterrent to theft has also been researched.

If seagulls can be prevented from stealing human food, that benefits the people who will not have to waste so much money on food they don't get to eat. However, it's also good for the gulls, who won't be eating salty, greasy snacks that aren't good for them. They will also be less likely to have dangerous encounters with humans in general.

Animals are driven into close contact with people when their natural habitats are destroyed and when they don't have good sources for the resources they need, such as food. Removing food as a motivator could help keep humans and wildlife separate.

While that might not sound like a big deal when talking about a few French fries, it matters more when it comes to dangerous trash such as discarded plastic and lost fishing hooks. Reducing the incentive for gulls to congregate in human spaces is healthy for the birds.

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