Firefighters rescue bird trapped in tricky predicament: 'Desperately banging against the glass'

A seagull in the U.K. needed the help of local firefighters after finding himself stuck in a very curious situation, reported the Lancashire Post.

In Blackpool, England, Martyn the seagull managed to trap himself inside a third-story glass balcony. After receiving a video of where the bird was trapped, Brambles Wildlife Rescue called the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, according to the Lancashire Post.

Once on site, the firefighters realized that the balcony was well out of reach of a traditional ladder. To get to Martyn, the rescuers utilized the aerial ladder on board their firetruck. They were then able to retrieve the bird without incident.

Following the incident, Brambles Wildlife Rescue in Ribchester, U.K., uploaded a post to Facebook thanking the firefighters and updating any concerned onlookers on the health of the bird.

"A huge thank you to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service … for promptly attending a property in Clifton Street, Blackpool yesterday at our request to help rescue a lesser black-backed gull who was trapped on a glass balcony on the 3rd floor of the property," the post reads.

As noted by the rescue organization, the bird was then treated for superficial injuries to his wing caused by "desperately banging against the glass to try to get out."

Thanks to his ordeal, the seagull earned himself a relaxing stay at the rescue. "After a full day today of filling his boots with sprats and rehydration at Brambles he will hitch a lift back to Blackpool with us this weekend to return to the skies," the organization notes.

According to the organization, the bird's name, Martyn, comes from a firefighter who lost their life fighting a fire in Oxfordshire. "Brave, selfless firefighters, thank you for all you do for humans and for wildlife," the organization added.

Birds may get trapped on properties for several reasons, often due to their flight patterns, navigation skills, and how they even perceive their surroundings. Birds have been known to fly into open windows or doors, mistaking glass for an open path. They can also be drawn to artificial lights that confuse them as well.

When a bird or any other animal is trapped in your house, it's important to attempt to keep the animal calm and avoid any direct confrontation that may lead to it becoming defensive or even potentially dangerous to you or itself. Even with small animals, it is usually best to call animal control or a wildlife removal service for help.

"Thank you so much to all concerned, for seeing any species in need as worth saving," one commenter noted.

Another user echoed the same sentiment. "Well done to all involved, especially the fire fighters, the poor thing would have died if it wasn't for them rescuing the poor thing," they wrote.

