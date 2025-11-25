Experts issue warning over concerning series of animal deaths: 'There's no way to completely eliminate'

An alarming rise in plastic pollution and marine debris is posing a growing threat to sea turtles along Israel's Mediterranean coast. Conservation experts say more turtles are being found entangled in fishing gear or suffering from internal injuries after ingesting plastic — a trend researchers warn could have devastating, long-term effects.

What's happening?

According to Ynet News, rescuers from the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel have noticed a troubling uptick in reports of injured sea turtles submitted through the organization's SeaWatch app. The app enables the public to quickly report sightings of turtles and hazards along Israel's beaches, allowing conservation teams to respond efficiently.

In one recent case, a young green sea turtle — later named Oriyan — was discovered near Ashdod with a plastic thread from a bag wrapped around its flippers and hanging from its mouth. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority's National Sea Turtle Rescue Center responded immediately, with bystanders staying with the animal until help arrived.

When rescuers examined Oriyan, they found the turtle was emaciated and weak and had suffered severe injuries to its limbs from the entanglement. The rescue center said this was just one example of a growing problem that is highlighted by discarded fishing equipment.

"There's no way to completely eliminate the impact of fishing on nature," SPNI SeaWatch Coordinator Bar Sternbach told Ynet.

Why is this important?

Plastic pollution is one of the leading threats to marine ecosystems worldwide. Sea turtles often mistake floating plastic bags and debris for jellyfish or other prey, leading to fatal ingestion or internal blockages. Others become trapped in discarded nets or lines, causing suffocation or limb loss.

Beyond the suffering of individual animals, this pollution disrupts entire ecosystems. Sea turtles play a vital role in maintaining seagrass beds and coral reefs — both critical for supporting fish populations and coastal resilience. Their decline has ripple effects on ocean health, biodiversity, and even coastal economies reliant on tourism.

What's being done about it?

The SeaWatch app has become a vital tool for identifying and responding to turtle strandings, empowering the public to play an active role in marine conservation. Each report helps experts locate injured animals and pinpoint pollution hotspots that need cleanup or monitoring.

Globally, similar efforts — from banning single-use plastics to expanding cleanup operations — are gaining momentum. But researchers say personal choices also matter. Small steps such as reducing plastic use, properly disposing of fishing gear, and participating in local beach cleanups can make a measurable difference.

