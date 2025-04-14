  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make disturbing discovery inside sea turtle nests — and it could spell disaster for future hatchlings

With the very serious risks sea turtles are facing, we cannot ignore the call to act.

by Megan Lewis
Researchers in Malaysia are discovering how microplastics in sand may actually lead to gender imbalances in sea turtle populations, placing endangered turtle species, like green and hawksbill turtles, at further risk.  

What's happening?

For many mammals and reptiles, their sex is determined by their genetic makeup, but this is not the case for sea turtles. Theirs is determined by the temperature that the eggs are incubated at during crucial points of development, meaning that the temperature of their nests (in this case, sand) is highly influential. 

Microplastics hold heat longer than sand, so their presence on beaches can impact sea turtle egg nests and increase their temperature. With warmer temperatures resulting in female hatchlings and cooler temperatures producing more male hatchlings, there is a decrease in male hatchlings. 

Researchers in Malaysia's Redang Island found microplastics, mostly black fibers, in each nest that they examined, with an average of 2,000 pieces of microplastic per kilogram of sand. That is a lot. 

Why is microplastics' impact on sea turtle nests important?

As sea turtles' sex ratios are temperature-dependent, this imbalance has the potential to worsen the challenges faced by endangered species like green and hawksbill turtles. Fewer male hatchlings can have dangerous implications on the species' ability to reproduce in the long run. 

This research underscores the negative impact of microplastics on biodiversity as a whole and the serious and immediate need for conservation efforts. 

What's being done about microplastics?

To combat this issue, there is a serious call and need to reduce plastic pollution. 

While this issue may seem larger than you, it isn't. You have the ability to support conservation efforts of reducing and eliminating plastic pollution alongside many other environmental advocates. 

By making simple decisions in your everyday life, like using reusable grocery bags, ditching the single-use coffee cup, using your reusable cup, and bringing your own to-go container, you can make an impact. 

With the very serious risks that our sea turtles are facing, we cannot ignore the call to reduce plastic pollution

