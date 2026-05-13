Florida manatee deaths surge as cold stress strains shrinking warm-water refuges

Manatees become especially vulnerable when water temperatures fall below 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Florida's harsh winter is taking an outsized toll on one of the state's most recognizable animals.

New state data show that cold-stress deaths among manatees are running far above normal in early 2026, underscoring how quickly extreme weather can disrupt fragile wildlife recovery efforts.

According to AOL, preliminary figures from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission listed 35 manatee cold-stress deaths between January 1 and February 27, 2026.

"The number of necropsied carcasses with a cold stress cause of death is higher than the five-year average," the FWC said in a statement.

Statewide, 176 manatee deaths were recorded during that period. While the total is slightly below the 197 deaths reported during the same stretch in 2025, officials say cold-related losses are significantly higher this year following several major cold snaps across the state.

Manatees become especially vulnerable when water temperatures fall below 68 degrees Fahrenheit. During cold spells, they seek refuge in warm-water habitats such as natural springs and power plant outflows, but prolonged exposure can still cause hypothermia-like symptoms and death.

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The report also noted 18 watercraft-related manatee deaths so far this year, exceeding the five-year average of 13. In addition, 85 carcasses were confirmed but not necropsied, leaving their exact causes of death undetermined.

For Florida communities, manatee deaths are about more than wildlife alone. The animals are closely tied to the state's identity, support tourism economies, and serve as indicators of waterway health that communities rely on for recreation, fishing, and jobs.

When cold-stress deaths spike, it points to a broader issue. Ecosystems are becoming more difficult to predict as weather swings grow increasingly severe.

Species that depend on stable winter shelter, such as manatees, can suffer dramatically when conditions deteriorate, slowing progress toward healthier coastal ecosystems and a more resilient future for people and wildlife.

The deaths also come as scientists and officials continue monitoring other threats, including boat strikes and potential impacts from red tide blooms. As marine ecosystems face mounting pressures from multiple directions, recovery efforts become increasingly challenging.

In that sense, the situation is also a reminder that protecting wildlife is closely connected to protecting the places where communities live, work, and spend time outdoors.

Officials cautioned that year-to-year comparisons are not perfect because response methods have evolved and a larger share of carcasses in recent years have not been fully examined.

The agency added that updated data on red tide mortality is still under review as tissue samples continue to be analyzed. Determining whether cold stress, algal blooms, or other factors are driving deaths will help shape future protection strategies.

Residents are encouraged to report injured, distressed, or dead manatees to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC. Timely public reports help responders reach animals more quickly and improve efforts to track die-offs.

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