Scientists discover unexpected new application for passport facial-recognition technology: 'A game-changer'

The same facial recognition technology used to scan passports in airports is now being used in Australia to track and study sea turtles.

The technology will give scientists better insight into the lives of these marine creatures without disturbing them, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Here's how it works: citizen scientists, divers, and snorkelers snap pics of sea turtles' side profiles, which are uploaded to a database. Then, the AI performs its facial recognition magic.

The method works well because each sea turtle's facial scales are as unique as a human fingerprint, according to Sarah Jantos, director of the nonprofit Green Heroes, which is utilizing the technology.

University of Queensland associate professor of zoology David Booth told ABC that the technology was "a game-changer," as it helps scientists move away from costlier and more intrusive tracking methods, including flipper and satellite tagging.

With six of the world's seven sea turtle species endangered or threatened, it's more important than ever for researchers to understand their habits.

The World Wildlife Fund explains that these aquatic reptiles are helpful to humans because they maintain healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs — environments that benefit species like shrimp, lobster, and tuna, which we harvest for food.

Plus, sea turtles offer other ecosystem services that benefit humans and other species. For instance, as SEE Turtles explains, these animals nest on beaches, and their eggs and hatchlings that don't survive become an important source of nutrients for coastal vegetation. Hatchlings are also an important food source for many animals, the organization adds.

Across the globe, conservationists are racing to protect sea turtles. For instance, conservation efforts in Bangladesh have led to a 30% increase in olive ridley turtle eggs on three of its islands since 2022. Plus, thanks to protective measures, Greek conservationists recently celebrated the survival of a record number of loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings.

Meanwhile, scientists can't do it all, and Australia's turtle AI is helping to boost conservation awareness, according to Jantos.

"I see the wildlife crisis and the ocean crisis as a humanitarian crisis as well, and I really feel passionate about speaking out for the voiceless and for wildlife themselves," she told ABC News.

