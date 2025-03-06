Researchers enlist animals' help to pierce the mysteries of the twilight zone of the sea: 'It was really exciting'

The twilight zone is the depth between 200 and 1,000 meters (656 to 3,280 feet).

Generation after generation of scientists have dedicated energy to one unassuming animal. University of California researchers have gathered 350,000 observations on over 50,000 elephant seals over more than 60 years, as relayed by Phys.org.

Through the lens of this data, one group hopes to pierce the mysteries of the twilight zone of the sea. The twilight zone is the depth between 200 and 1,000 meters (656 to 3,280 feet). It is here that light turns to dark. We can't see what's happening at this depth, even though it's where most fish live.

That's why project lead Roxanne Beltran has been meticulously monitoring elephant seals. These animals routinely delve into those depths, so their health can tell the story of a massive hidden ecosystem.

"Given the importance of the ocean for carbon sequestration, climate regulation, oxygen production, and food for billions of people, there is an urgent need to measure changes in marine ecosystems," Beltran said. "Our research shows that the vast foraging extent and millions of feeding attempts by elephant seals make them a fantastic ecosystem sentinel, both for fish populations and top predators in the open ocean."

Beltran has a team of researchers synthesizing six decades of data from elephant seal observations. Fourteen of these students contributed to publishing the latest paper demonstrating how these animals can provide a wealth of useful data.

The twilight zone is growing in importance since populations closer to the surface are dwindling, so human fishing may start extending deeper into the sea to maintain food output. Disrupting an unknown ecosystem that significantly could have unforeseen consequences. To slow the need to disrupt those ecosystems, take a look at our guide on building a plant-based diet.

A different group in Beltran's team put together another paper on changes in elephant seal fertility over time. It concluded that ocean conditions of foraging areas played a big role in whether elephant seals could produce offspring. Undergraduate Madi Reed was one of the contributors to the research.

"It was really exciting to directly experience how the concepts we learned in our classes could be applied to real research," she said. "This discovery has hugely inspired my current drive to pursue a career in biological oceanographic research, where I hope to continue making useful data connections."

