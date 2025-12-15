Onlooker captures shocking video of man's reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'I wouldn't go near it'

It seems like common sense to know that large wild animals are dangerous, but some people prove over and over again just how uncommon it is to respect wildlife.

A Redditor posted a video of people surrounding a large sea lion on a beach. They are within feet of the animal. Then, one man approaches the sea lion head-on, dangling something that may be food in what looks like an effort to feed it. The sea lion roars as it opens its mouth, the camera goes sideways, people scream, and we don't see the aftermath.

(Click here to view video if embed does not appear.)

For those who didn't know, sea lions have a history of charging people who get too close. According to CNN, they are even making some of these attacks in the water, probably because they are feeling threatened by the number of people there or the way people act while snorkeling and diving.

In case it wasn't clear, NOAA Fisheries says feeding or attempting to feed these and other marine mammals is not only dangerous but also illegal. Wild animals can become dependent on people for food, and they can be aggressive in trying to get it when they know people offer food. When that happens, or any time an animal attacks a human, it may be euthanized to protect humans.

If you want to encounter animals in the wild, educate yourself about how to do so safely and talk about it with family, friends, and travel companions. That way, you'll stay safe and the animals will, too.





Other Redditors agreed that approaching the sea lion wasn't smart.

"That thing probably has the strength of a bear. I wouldn't go near it," one said. Another added, "They're called wild animals for a couple of reasons."

"Pretty sure it's illegal to be anywhere close to these animals for this very reason. It's not or at least shouldn't be the animal's fault. I hope the man got charged and the sea lion left unharmed," someone else explained.

