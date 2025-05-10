Tourist sparks outrage after daunting beach encounter caught on video: 'Was rooting for the sea lion'

"What kind of friend walks away while you're putting yourself in such danger?"

One sunny day for a sea lion on the shore turned sideways when a touron, a term for a moronic tourist, decided to join it.

In an Instagram Reel from Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), a beachgoer decided to get way too close to a wild sea lion.

He treated the powerful marine animal like a circus clown rather than a protected species.

In the clip, the man walks just feet past a lounging sea lion, then lies down on his belly to mimic the animal's movements, even barking like it.

At one point, he rolls toward the startled sea lion, which slowly backs away. Meanwhile, his friend continues walking down the beach, seemingly abandoning him to whatever might happen next.

Thankfully, the man moves on when the sea lion shows no interest in his antics.

The video's comment section filled with criticism.

"Was rooting for the sea lion and its sharp teeth," one person wrote.

"And what kind of friend walks away while you're putting yourself in such danger?" another said.

Others pointed out how lucky the man was to not be bitten, noting how dangerous sea lions can be.

It's not just about tourist safety. These kinds of encounters can also be incredibly dangerous for wildlife.

Sea lions are safeguarded under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and harassing or disturbing them, even unintentionally, can lead to fines or more.

In similar cases, wild animals that lash out, regardless of whether they've been provoked, may be euthanized. These animals are essentially put down just because they are acting on instinct.

That means reckless human behavior can cost animals their lives.

Experts urge people to follow safe wildlife viewing guidelines: Stay at least 50 feet from sea lions, never try to touch or feed them, and definitely don't bark at them.

These animals aren't domesticated. They're wild, powerful creatures that deserve respect and space.

