Experts issue warning about looming threat to coastal communities — here's what's happening

A team of researchers is giving a peek into a scary future. According to the Chester Standard, a map utilizing data from several peer-reviewed papers showed a serious risk of sea-level rise and coastal flooding by 2050 in several United Kingdom towns, including Parkgate, Blacon, Saltney, central Chester near the River Dee, and parts of Stanlow, Elton, and Frodsham.

What's happening?

The Climate Central model can be adjusted for increased or decreased risk levels based on a country's level of commitment to fighting climate change. It also measures the degree of luck.

The Standard noted: "For this map, it shows a low level of sea-level rise and annual flooding with countries' commitments remaining as they currently are and a 'medium' level of luck."

While the U.K. government is committed to achieving net-zero pollution levels by 2050, not all parties agree on how to achieve it or whether they should follow through on the goal.

As society continues to burn fossil fuels, such as gas, oil, and coal, the pollution they produce traps heat in the atmosphere, contributing to the warming of the planet. The consequences are that ice sheets are melting, which is fueling the rise in sea levels.

The rising temperature also intensifies extreme weather events because, while storms will occur, that heat is like steroids for them. Additionally, hurricanes put communities at risk of coastal flooding.

Why is sea level rise concerning?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted that in worst-case scenarios of rising sea levels, cities could be completely wiped out, including cities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

When sea levels rise or coastal flooding happens, it damages homes, businesses, and infrastructure, and it's expensive for communities to repair those. That can take a toll on families and local economies.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

One Danish architect is designing floating homes and businesses to help communities adapt to rising sea levels and coastal flooding.

Adaptation is one way to prepare for the dangers, but another is for society to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels to slow glacier melting and sea-level rise.

