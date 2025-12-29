Scientists issue urgent warning about looming threat to coastal communities — here's what's happening

The researchers emphasize the need for region-specific adaptation.

Sea levels along Africa's coastlines are rising faster than they used to, and scientists say human activity is a big reason why.

A new study published in Nature shows that sea-level rise across Africa has accelerated since the 1990s, driven largely by planet-warming pollution that heats the oceans and melts ice far from the continent.

For coastal communities, this isn't a distant problem; it's already reshaping shorelines, livelihoods, and daily life.

What's happening?

Using more than 30 years of satellite data, researchers found that sea levels around Africa rose by about 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) between 1993 and 2023.

Even more concerning, the pace of that rise has sped up dramatically.

In the 1990s, sea levels increased by less than 1 millimeter per year. In the most recent decade, that rate climbed to more than 4 millimeters (0.16 inches) per year.

The study also found that 2023 marked record-high sea levels across nearly 40% of the ocean area surrounding Africa. Scientists link this rise to two main factors: melting ice sheets and glaciers adding water to the oceans, and seawater expanding as it warms.

Both are consequences of a hotter planet fueled by greenhouse gas pollution from burning fossil fuels.

Why is this concerning?

Africa's coasts are home to some of the world's fastest-growing cities, along with fishing villages, farms, and vital ecosystems. As seas rise, flooding becomes more frequent, erosion worsens, and saltwater can contaminate freshwater supplies.

These changes can threaten homes, food systems, and local economies, especially in places with fewer resources to adapt. Because sea-level rise is tied directly to human-caused warming, it also represents a barrier to a safer, more stable future.

The longer pollution continues to heat the planet, the harder it becomes for communities to protect themselves and plan ahead.

What's being done, and what can you do?

The researchers emphasize the need for region-specific adaptation, including better coastal planning and early warning systems tailored to local conditions. Slowing sea-level rise also means tackling its root cause: cutting the pollution that drives warming.

Supporting clean energy, backing climate-focused policies, and choosing lower-carbon options when possible all help reduce the heat trapped in our atmosphere.

These changes won't happen overnight, but they can protect coastlines and the people who live along them for generations to come.

