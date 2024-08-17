Scientists sound the alarm after making concerning discovery about cooling power of sea ice: 'We could be missing a considerable part'

The change not only impacts the Earth's temperatures, but also affects marine ecosystems.

Researchers raised concerns after discovering sea ice in the Arctic and Antarctic is losing its cooling powers, per an article published on earth.com. After analyzing satellite images from a 43-year span, scientists at the University of Michigan revealed the devastating impact of rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

A group of scientists compared satellite measurements of cloud cover and solar radiation reflected by sea ice from 1980 through 2023.

They found that the cooling power of sea ice is not as strong as it used to be. According to the findings, Arctic sea ice has lost about a quarter of its cooling power since 1980.

Warming temperatures and increasing rainfall have both contributed to the decrease in the ice's cooling powers, according to the researchers. On top of melting and shrinking in size, the sea ice is also becoming less reflective.

"The changes to Antarctic sea ice since 2016 boost the warming feedback from sea ice loss by 40 percent," study author Alisher Duspayev told earth.com. "By not accounting for this change in the radiative effect of sea ice in Antarctica, we could be missing a considerable part of the total global energy absorption."

Why is sea ice's cooling power important?

Sea ice plays an integral role in balancing the Earth's temperature. When the sun's rays reflect off of the surface and back into space, it creates a cooling effect on the planet. Without this, temperatures will continue to rise.

This change also affects marine ecosystems. In the Arctic and Antarctic, sea ice is a key habitat for organisms such as polar bears and seals. When ice melts and shrinks, organisms lose key sheltering spots, potentially disrupting the entire food chain.

What's being done about decreasing sea ice?

In order to spread climate awareness and catalyze action for change, scientists are continuing to study the importance of sea ice.

By providing evidence that indicates sea ice is losing its cooling effect, researchers hope policymakers will make the necessary changes to address rising global temperatures.

