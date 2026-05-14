Pretty patio shrubs sold at garden center turned out to be toxic wildfire fuel

A Reddit post urging shoppers to think twice before buying ornamental shrubs from garden centers is drawing attention after one restaurant owner said a patio-friendly plant they purchased turned out to be far from harmless.

In a post shared on the r/gardening subreddit, the user explained that they had purchased five small flowering shrubs for $40 each to place around their restaurant's outdoor dining area.

The plants seemed like a perfect fit at first. They had bright yellow flowers, stayed green year-round, and smelled pleasant. But after doing some research later that night, the buyer said they discovered the shrubs were Scotch broom, a plant described as "highly toxic, deadly to animals, a fire hazard, and highly invasive."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fortunately, the shrubs had not yet been planted, and the restaurant owner was able to return them for a full refund.

Their message to other shoppers was simple: "BUYER BEWARE!!!"

The warning resonated with many commenters, particularly readers from the western United States and Canada, where Scotch broom has become a major invasive species problem.

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Several users said they were stunned that a garden center was selling it at all, with one writing, "It's a scourge in the PNW."

The discussion highlights a broader issue for consumers. Just because a plant is sold at a nursery does not necessarily mean it is safe or appropriate for local ecosystems. Invasive species can crowd out native vegetation, reduce habitat for pollinators and birds, and, in some cases, increase wildfire risk.

Scotch broom, in particular, has raised concerns in fire-prone regions because its dense, dry growth can act as fuel for rapidly spreading fires.

For homeowners and business owners alike, that means an attractive display at a garden center may come with hidden downsides. A plant that initially appears low maintenance can become costly and time-consuming if it spreads aggressively, threatens pets or wildlife, or eventually requires removal.

For shoppers reconsidering their landscaping choices, native plants are often a better long-term option. Native landscaping can reduce mowing, watering, fertilizing, and overall maintenance costs while supporting local wildlife and pollinators.

Some homeowners are also exploring alternatives such as clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and other drought-tolerant approaches. Even replacing part of a traditional lawn can provide many of the same environmental and financial benefits.

Commenters were relieved that the original poster researched the shrubs before planting them.

"Garden centers are not your friend. They don't care about you or the environment," one person wrote.

"Some of that … should be illegal," another added. "It's ridiculous given what we know about the environmental harm."

A third shared: "I spent the majority of my youth eradicating this stuff from my parents' property. Good catch."

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