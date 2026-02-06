Community comes together after crucial plot of land goes up for sale: 'Quite likely the single most important thing I've done'

A parcel of land comprising woodlands and a salt marsh was saved after combined funding efforts from local government and volunteers.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, John Frew owned 30 acres in the Midway/Gulf Breeze area in Santa Rosa County, Florida. After deciding to sell, he wanted buyers who would understand the complex ecosystem and work to preserve it.

Grassroots conservation organization Save Our Southside raised $150,000, while commissioner Colton Wright worked to raise a further $850,000 from county funds to buy the land so it doesn't have to support commercial growth.

Wright said that this deal is "quite likely the single most important thing I've done for the last four years." He also shared that there will be "a little bit of a celebration" alongside Save Our Southside at a later date.

Salt marshes are key because they help preserve communities that are close to the ocean.

According to the National Park Service, they are buffers against storm surges and can help prevent damage from both wind and waves when there are storms along the coast.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Pew Research adds that they can absorb runoff and extra nutrients, which improves water quality all along the coast.

All of this means that the funding effort has helped keep the quality of life high for residents protected by this particular salt marsh.

Other communities have come together to make changes that have helped their lives, too. Some have stood up against the need for green grass and lawns, and others have worked to make their cities walkable.

Different places need different interventions to keep life good for residents and wildlife, which is why taking local action can be so important. Finding out what your community needs and fighting for it can help improve well-being for everyone and everything.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.