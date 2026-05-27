Largest wildfire ever recorded on Channel Islands burns a third of Santa Rosa Island, but iconic Torrey pines are still standing

Authorities were investigating the case, though officials described the blaze as "human-caused."

The largest wildfire ever recorded on the Channel Islands scorched over a third of Santa Rosa Island.

But in a rare piece of good news, many of the island's iconic Torrey pines survived.

According to The Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Rosa Island Fire was reported May 15 following a boat crash involving a 67-year-old mariner on the island the night before.

Authorities are still investigating the case, though officials described the blaze as "human-caused."

By Friday morning, officials said the blaze had reached 18,379 acres and was 59% contained, making it the most extensive wildfire documented across the Channel Islands.

Flames were visible from the mainland as the fire spread, and large swaths of the island were blackened.

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Crews have since shifted into the cleanup phase, which involves extinguishing lingering heat near control lines, breaking up smoldering material, and holding the perimeter against reignition.

Santa Rosa Island will remain closed through at least June 6.

Officials said several structures were destroyed, including Johnson's Lee Equipment Shed, the Wreck Line Camp Cabin, a nearby third structure, and a wind shelter at Water Canyon Campground.

Still standing, however, was the historic South Point Light Station, which dates to 1937 and was restored in 2020.

Santa Rosa Island is home to rare plants, wildlife, and historic sites.

One of the biggest concerns had been the fate of the island's rare Torrey pine grove.

Initial assessments noted the trees "still exist and remain largely intact," with officials saying that the fire seemed to have weakened after moving through non-native grasses downslope from the grove.

"This type of fire tends to consume the understory vegetation and leaves the canopy largely intact," officials said.

The National Park Service sent in "special firefighters," known as fire effect crews, to assess burn severity and ecological impacts.

"This is not just a single snapshot but will be part of long-term monitoring of effects to better understand fire in this ecosystem," officials said, per the Independent.

The island closure will provide responders space to complete suppression work and evaluate damage safely while protecting the public from lingering heat, unstable conditions, and potential reignition.

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