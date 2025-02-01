Disaster strikes iconic 110-year-old California pier: 'There are people ... debating of whether or not they want to risk it'

The changing climate took down this popular pier — and it's not going to stop.

What happened?

Last month, 150 feet of the Santa Cruz Wharf — an iconic, 110-year-old pier — crumbled into the sea. Two construction workers and a city employee were swept away along with the debris and had to be rescued.

The section that collapsed, which included the Dolphin restaurant, had been closed for construction. The pier receives year-round repairs, but an onslaught of heavy wind and waves hit in December. This, along with a backlog of repairs, resulted in the wharf's partial collapse.

Why is the pier's collapse concerning?

The changing climate is making storms stronger. Warming oceans and rising sea levels let storms grow bigger — big enough to sweep away the Santa Cruz Wharf.

It's not just storms, and it's not just California. Intense weather events are happening all across the country — including an Arctic blast spanning 18 states, wildfires across California, and severe flooding along coastlines.

The Environmental Protection Agency predicts that "extreme weather events such as heat waves and large storms are likely to become more frequent or more intense with human-induced climate change."

These extreme weather events are costly and deadly. In 2024, climate disasters cost the United States $180 billion in damages, and nearly 600 people died.

What's being done about the pier?

After weeks of repairs, the wharf reopened Jan. 4. Residents and others are thrilled that the pier is back, but some are still worried.

"I think, for the most part, there have been a lot of people coming out trying to support local businesses, and it's been really cool being able to see that, but of course, there are people that are going to be scared and debating whether or not they want to risk it," David Segal, a bartender at one of the wharf's restaurants, told KSBW.

