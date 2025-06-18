Researchers issue warning after uncovering ugly truth about fish caught in San Francisco Bay: 'That definitely harms us'

A bill has been proposed to address the issue.

A new study from the San Francisco Estuary Institute revealed the ugly truth behind fish caught in the San Francisco Bay, reported ABC News. It all comes back to forever chemicals.

What's happening?

Researchers studied 10 different species of fish, all from the San Francisco Bay, from 2015 to 2025. The fish contained over 20 variations of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Less than 20% of San Francisco Bay fish would be safe to eat once a day, according to Massachusetts standards.

Why Massachusetts? The Daily Journal reported that California has no guidelines for PFAS levels in fish. Researchers opted specifically for Massachusetts because of its strict laws on forever chemicals.

This is terrifying news for people who rely on the Bay as a food source.

LaDonna Williams, an environmental justice advocate, told ABC News, "And especially, for a lot of us, it's cultural … So, if we're really not aware of it and there's no regulations or regulatory priorities put on it, that definitely harms us and especially the most vulnerable, disadvantaged communities."

Why are PFAS levels in fish concerning?

Forever chemicals got their moniker for a reason. It takes them an incredibly long time to degrade, meaning they can sit in your body, causing all kinds of harm, for decades.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, continued exposure can cause childhood developmental delays, a lowered immune system, and decreased fertility.

They're in the most mundane objects, too, from food packaging to dental floss. However, one of the most common ways people get exposed is through eating animals with high PFAS levels.

This also harms the environment. Student researchers discovered that PFAS damaged zebrafish reproductive health, with eggs laid in contaminated water taking longer to hatch. The more species exposed to these harmful forever chemicals, the more likely they are to face extinction, putting worldwide biodiversity at risk.

What's being done about it?

A bill has been proposed in the California State Senate that would expand PFAS restrictions, though it would not include food, according to the Daily Journal. At the time of writing, it has not been passed yet.

Limiting your exposure to PFAS in food is a difficult task. Since fish are mainly exposed to PFAS through pollution, the best thing you can do is limit your plastic waste.

Ditching single-use items, like coffee pods and water bottles, is a great way to start.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.