Lawmakers outraged after White House abruptly scraps crucial project: 'This decision is grievously wrong'

by Geri Mileva
Photo Credit: iStock

President Trump withdrew from a landmark federal plan to help bring back salmon in the Pacific Northwest — a plan that took around five years to come together. 

The Guardian reported that Washington and Oregon state officials, four Native American tribes, and members of the Biden Administration had backed the agreement. 

The deal committed over $1 billion to salmon recovery and more affordable energy development, with plans to replace the power generated by four aging dams on the Snake River, provided Congress approves their removal.

The agreement also temporarily paused active litigation tied to the federal operation of those dams, offering all sides a rare window to cooperate. 

What's happening?

The Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement came together in late 2023. It didn't promise to remove the dams immediately. However, it stopped the ongoing legal drama, giving those in favor of it hope. 

For the tribes involved, it offered an opportunity to protect species deeply tied to their history and daily life.

In June, the Trump Administration canceled the deal through a presidential memo. The order emphasized that the government would focus on energy expansion over environmental concessions. 

Washington Senator Patty Murray and several tribe leaders pushed back. "This decision is grievously wrong and couldn't be more shortsighted," Murray said, per the Guardian.

Other rollbacks have drawn similar pushbacks. UK leaders moved ahead with a $9.4 billion oil project in 2023 despite opposition, and a U.N. review showed many governments still fall short on environmental actions.

Why is the withdrawal of the salmon deal concerning?

Salmon shaped food systems, cultural identity, and treaty rights across the region. Their numbers continue to fall. At the same time, endangered orcas lose access to food

Pulling out of the salmon agreement reflects a broader pattern of challenges to environmental progress, such as when New York lawmakers stalled timelines for reducing harmful pollution.

What's being done about it?

Those who want to support conservation efforts can make a difference by encouraging discussions about environmental policies and voting for pro-climate candidates.

