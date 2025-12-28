  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue sweeping new rules affecting visitors to major public parks: 'Say no'

"Let's all do our part!"

by Alyssa Ochs
State-protected parks and wildlife areas in Malaysia, including Sabah's Parks, are banning single-use plastic bags to protect the environment.

Photo Credit: iStock

Cities, states, and entire nations have been implementing plastic bag bans to protect people, wildlife, and the environment. 

Meanwhile, parks, heritage sites, and other natural areas are also banning single-use plastics to demonstrate their commitment to the environment. 

Recently, Sabah Parks announced that it will prohibit single-use plastic bags effective January 1, 2026. Sabah Parks is a Malaysian organization that manages protected areas in Borneo and Sabah, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kinabalu Park and large marine parks. 

As reported by Malay Mail, the ban is part of the organization's efforts to protect the region's fragile ecosystems. 

The parks are encouraging people to bring their own reusable bags when they visit. The ban applies to many popular destinations under Sabah Parks' jurisdiction. 

This news from Malaysia is encouraging because it brings our world one step closer to reducing plastic waste, preventing pollution, and protecting health. With less plastic ruining our planet, we can eat and drink more cleanly and safely by avoiding toxins, and live in more beautiful places where plants and animals thrive. 

When you travel to national parks or other destinations, consider avoiding single-use plastic products, regardless of whether they're banned or not. 

Even at home, you can take steps to reduce your plastic use for the sake of your health and the environment. There are many easy, affordable non-plastic swaps for food containers, grocery bags, and health and beauty products

Fortunately, in Malaysia and worldwide, single-use plastics are becoming a thing of the past as more people learn about their risks and prioritize more sustainable alternatives. 

"This initiative is part of Sabah Parks' commitment to environmental conservation and in support of global sustainability efforts," Sabah Parks wrote. "Let's protect our natural heritage together. Say no to plastic bags!"

"Small actions, big impact," a local Sabah Facebook page shared regarding the news. "Let's all do our part to keep Sabah beautiful!"

