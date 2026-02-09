Scientists thrilled after trail cameras capture images of rarely seen creature: 'First time this cat species has been reported alive'

They seem to have quite a following online.

Conservationists in India are celebrating a rare and hopeful discovery after trail cameras captured images of one of the world's smallest and deadliest wild cats.

In January, cameras installed in the Shergarh Sanctuary in Rajasthan's Baran district recorded a Rusty-spotted Cat alive in the wild, the first confirmed sighting of the species in the Hadoti region, according to ETV Bharat.

The cat, considered near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is notoriously shy and nocturnal, making sightings like this uncommon.

Forest officials say the discovery is especially encouraging because it suggests cat populations may be growing. According to Kota Deputy Conservator of Forests Anurag Bhatnagar, the animal's presence suggests it likely has a family nearby. This prompted authorities to install additional cameras to learn more about the cat's population trends, identify breeding activity, and gather critical evidence that habitats are supporting wildlife recovery — all information that can guide smarter land-use decisions and conservation policies.

"This is the first time this cat species has been reported alive in the Hadoti region," Bhatnagar told ETV Bharat. "It is also found in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and South India."

Despite its tiny size, the Rusty-spotted Cat, known as the hummingbird of cats, plays an outsized role in its environment. As a carnivore, it helps regulate populations of small animals like rodents, frogs, and bats, while seeds and fruits that cling to its fur are dispersed throughout the forest to support new plant growth.

Protecting and tracking species populations like this helps wildlife officials take action when necessary and preserve ecosystems that benefit both wildlife and nearby communities by supporting healthy soil, air, and water.

Last year, the Rusty-spotted Cat was spotted in West Bengal and Paschim Bardhaman, which could indicate good things for local populations of the endangered/threatened cat. Smart management of our environment with trail cameras can help document rehabilitation and protection efforts, providing proof that conservation strategies are working even in the face of critical climate issues like habitat loss.

Beyond the excitement over this sighting, these small cats seem to have quite a following online.

"Because they're small, I'll take a 6 pack please," one Redditor joked.

Another Redditor decided to give them a size-appropriate nickname: "permakittens."

