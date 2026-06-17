'Armed with an attitude': Ohio goat jumps onto SUV roof, then escapes deputies

"The goats were reluctant to leave their newly claimed residence."

One Ohio goat turned a routine animal roundup into a mini action movie after leaping onto the roof of an SUV before bolting for the woods.

According to UPI, deputies in Butler County, Ohio, were sent to a home on Oxford Middletown Road after eight goats wandered into a backyard. They then attempted to round up the animals to return them to their rightful owners.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office posted about the runaway goats on Facebook, saying the group at the property included "seven adult goats and one juvenile goat."

The post added that "despite extensive negotiations involving snacks and coaxing, the goats were reluctant to leave their newly claimed residence."

"Deputies successfully assisted in returning seven of the eight goats home," the Sheriff's Office continued. "However, one particularly stubborn suspect escaped custody, jumped off the roof of an SUV, and fled into a nearby wooded area."

While taking the high ground on the roof of the vehicle, the goat appeared to wait for the perfect opportunity to escape, leaping downwards before sprinting toward forest cover. The Sheriff's department did not immediately follow the goat into the woods, and its current whereabouts are unknown.

The so-called "outstanding fugitive" was a "white male goat with brown markings on the right side of his face." It was also said to be "short, extremely stubborn and highly mischievous."

The authorities added that "he is not considered dangerous, but he may be armed with an attitude."

Loose livestock can create problems for homeowners, drivers, and the animals themselves. Wandering goats can damage landscaping, get hurt, or wind up in the road, where they become a hazard for passing cars. Considering his mischievous nature, it is important that this goat returns safely and without further incident.

Luckily, in this case, the authorities were quickly able to round up seven of the eight escapees. But making sure that the last one is brought home safely is still on the department's radar.

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