3 mule deer make California history after walking across state's first wildlife overpass

"Just 15 hours after crews wrapped up work for the day."

A trio of mule deer just took an early test run across an unfinished wildlife overpass in Northern California, and the moment is drawing attention online as a hopeful sign for safer roads.

On June 2, the UC Davis Road Ecology Center shared an image from a wildlife camera showing three mule deer walking across a newly built wildlife overcrossing over U.S. Route 97 in Siskiyou County.

The crossing is still under construction, with dirt, lumber, and equipment still visible, but that did not stop the animals from using it.

Caltrans District 2 called the moment historic, writing on Facebook, "These deer are the first ever to successfully cross a roadway in the state of California using a newly constructed wildlife overcrossing … just 15 hours after crews wrapped up work for the day."

Photo Credit: UC Davis Road Ecology Center

The bridge, which measures about 100 feet long and 140 feet wide, is expected to be completed this fall after roughly 10 years of planning.

Officials also said there were earlier signs that a bobcat may have used the structure in January, though camera footage was inconclusive.

Wildlife crossings are designed to help animals move safely through fragmented habitats while also protecting drivers.

Pew Research Center figures estimate that wildlife crashes happen 1 million to 2 million times annually in the U.S., causing about 200 deaths, 26,000 injuries, and at least $8 billion in costs.

Projects like this can reduce dangerous collisions, lower costs for families and communities, and make major road corridors safer for everyone.

In remarks to SFGATE, Fraser Shilling of the UC Davis Road Ecology Center said the problem on this stretch of highway has been animal deaths, especially because truck traffic often does not slow down.

The California overpass joins a growing network of more than 1,000 wildlife crossings in the U.S.

Caltrans said, "While the contractor is still completing final touches, it's incredible to see wildlife already embracing the new structure."

The agency added that seeing animals use it so quickly is "an exciting sign" of long-term benefits for "wildlife connectivity and public safety for years to come."

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