Shop owner hit with steep penalties for troubling incident on public road: 'He should have known better'

"I think they believe that they are above the law!"

One of the owners of a popular farm shop near Taunton, England, has been fined over $12,000 (£9,000) after soil from one of his fields washed into the surrounding area.

According to the Somerset County Gazette, David Mitchell, co-owner of Rumwell Farm Shop, admitted in court that water full of silt flowed from a field he rented in Combe Florey into a nearby stream.

This happened twice, once in August and again in September after strong thunderstorms hit the area.

At the time, Mitchell was growing potatoes on that field, but he hadn't harvested the crop yet. Between 55 and 110 tons of soil slid off the field during the storms, and that muddy runoff carried silt, mud, and even some potatoes into Back Stream. It also spilled onto a main road.

An Environment Agency (EA) officer said the stream was packed "bank to bank" with sediment. Meanwhile, the buildup on the road was so thick in some parts that it became unsafe for drivers.

The EA's David Womack said: "David Mitchell had control and custody of the land he rented up until the point of harvest and was therefore responsible for the land management practices."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"As an experienced potato farmer, he should have known better," Womack continued. "Even in moderate rain, this kind of damage was likely."

The reactions varied widely. "They are always getting fined for something, this lot," one commenter wrote. "I think they believe that they are above the law!"

However, another user had a different take: "A storm washed silt into the river! They didn't do it on purpose. If the government carries on persecuting farmers and taking their land, importing food will be our only option."

This case is a clear example of how irresponsible farming practices can impact entire ecosystems and communities, even if we don't notice it right away. For example, the silt that ran into the stream could have killed various aquatic animals, impacting biodiversity and the natural balance.

Being aware of the risks is important: runoff, erosion, and extreme weather events can all lead to serious consequences if fields aren't properly managed.

With the latter of those issues becoming more frequent and severe because of rising global temperatures, planning for flooding and heavy rainfall is essential — as is reducing the production of planet-warming pollution that causes thermometer readings to creep up.

Being proactive helps protect not only the farm, but also the people and environment around it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





