Mom sounds alarm on dangerous hazard found at local neighborhood playground: 'This feels like a serious safety concern'

"Council won't do anything about it either."

A mom in Ireland is raising concerns for kids' safety after encountering a supposed upgrade to a local playground.

Facebook user Coco Reynolds posted to a group for her community, sharing a photo of a local playground where rubber mulch was used. Her primary concern was the stains left behind on her children's clothes, but another issue came to light.

She questioned the safety of the ground cover, acknowledging that it's typically made from recycled tires, which contain toxic chemicals that she worries can be inhaled or absorbed into the skin.

"This feels like a serious safety concern," she wrote. "I wanted to raise the alarm for other parents whose little ones run around barefoot or do handstands and cartwheels there."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted a study into the use of rubber mulch on playgrounds and found that only small amounts of chemicals and metals are released by the material. However, immediate safety concerns remain for children who are allergic to latex or who accidentally consume the mulch. Recycled tires also contain sharp pieces that can hurt anyone walking on the mulch.

Organic mulch is the obvious alternative to its rubber relative, but some parents might be concerned about their children getting splinters during active play. Native plants could also be a solution to the mulch problem.

Using plants like clover or buffalo grass as ground cover keeps kids out of contact with harmful chemicals or sharp objects that can hurt them. Upgrading to natural ground cover is also beneficial for the environment, as it attracts pollinators that protect food supplies and maintain healthy green spaces.

Commenters on the post agreed that rubber mulch is not the best option.

"Such a pity," said one user. "It sounded like a great idea to use recycled materials."

Others mentioned a lack of attention from local leaders.

"We have this in the playground in Roundwood and its a nightmare," commented another user. "To the point many of us avoid it. Council won't do anything about it either."

