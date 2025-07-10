Firefighters spring into action to rescue bewildered baby deer from raging flames: 'It was so tiny'

"Everybody was happy to be able to help."

When firefighter Jennifer Colcon, part of the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Polk County crew, set out to battle the Rowena wildfire, she braced for rugged terrain and searing heat — not a face-to-face encounter with a terrified baby deer.

The blaze, which scorched 3,563 acres and destroyed 56 homes in the Columbia River Gorge, pushed Colcon and her crew to their limits.

"It was very difficult," she told FireRescue1. "Our eyes were running, our noses were running, and we were coughing pretty good."

That's when they saw it: a small fawn, alone, crying in the thick smoke.

"It was so tiny," Colcon said. "And I was like, 'We've got to do something.'"

Wild animals typically flee wildfires long before first responders arrive — but this one ran toward the firefighters.

"Usually, the wildlife has a sixth sense about natural disasters like this and kind of tend to get out of the area," said Danny Koffler, a fellow Polk County firefighter.

Colcon and Koffler didn't hesitate. They gently carried the soot-covered animal to safety, rinsing it with water to cool it down and clear its fur.

With no visible injuries, the fawn was brought to a nearby clearing, far from the fire's edge, and released — the team hopeful it would reunite with its family.

While a helpless baby animal might tug at the heart, experts stress that it's best to let wildlife remain wild. "Even after a fire, don't assume a young animal on its own is orphaned unless you saw its parent die," said Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Michelle Dennehy.

The firefighters' quick thinking and compassion are reminders that in the face of climate-fueled disasters, small acts of care still matter — and anyone can step up. Whether it's volunteering, learning emergency response, or taking local climate action, there's always a way to help.

"Everybody was happy to be able to help," Koffler said. "We were able to make a difference."

