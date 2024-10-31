National Guard rescues hundreds amid record-breaking floods in New Mexico: 'We've worked all night'

The guard brought in several tactical vehicles at the scene.

The cleanup after record-breaking rainfall in Roswell, New Mexico, continued more than a week after the deluge. An early damage estimate from the town's mayor put the price tag at $500 million, per U.S. News & World Report. The devastating flooding killed at least two people.

What's happening?

As detailed by WGXA News, nearly half a foot of rain fell on Roswell in one day during a mid-October flooding disaster that prompted the deployment of the New Mexico National Guard.

Many other agencies jumped into action, including the New Mexico State Police, the City of Roswell Police, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, and Chaves County Sheriff's Office. The Guard brought in several tactical vehicles capable of driving in 4-feet-deep water.

"We've worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety," said Major General Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard's adjutant general, per WGXA News.

The National Guard rescued at least 309 people, according to the Oct. 21 report. Some drivers were forced to wait on top of their vehicles after the historic flooding inundated roadways. Every road that led to and from the city was closed at one point, per the reporting. The Roswell Air Center canceled flights due to debris from the flooding. Those displaced by the flood were able to seek shelter at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds.

Why is the historic Roswell flood important?

Our overheating planet is supercharging the world's water cycle, causing heavier extreme precipitation events.

Climate Central, a nonprofit organization made up of an independent group of scientists and communicators that researches the impacts of a warming world, reports that extreme daily rainfall has become more frequent since the 1980s in the U.S.

The nonprofit analyzed 150 locations across the country and found hourly rainfall intensity has risen by 13% on average since 1970.

"As the climate has warmed over recent decades, the most extreme precipitation days have become more intense across the U.S.," the analysis says. "As precipitation extremes intensify, the wettest days each year bring increasing flood hazards. And this intensification trend has been widespread."

Climate Central estimates that the air can hold an extra 4% of moisture for every 1 degree Fahrenheit of warming, which increases the chances of heavier downpours, like the one Roswell endured, that contribute to the risk of flash floods.

Costs from increasingly expensive flooding disasters led one major insurance company in California to stop offering flood insurance beginning in early 2025.

What's being done about extreme precipitation events?

A move away from dirty energy sources that produce heat-trapping gases to renewable energy options will help bring Earth's climate back into balance. Breakthroughs with technology like the Hadley FloodSAFE House, a modular-designed home that comes equipped with a jack system that lifts the house when waters rise, can also assist with mitigating flooding impacts.

