Dash cam footage captures truck driver's obnoxious behavior putting others at risk: 'This person needs to be in jail'

A Tesla driver recently caught obnoxious behavior from a big truck driver on their dashcam that put other road users at risk.

The footage, shared on the subreddit r/TeslaCam, shows a big white truck speeding through a tunnel while releasing copious amounts of black smoke.

Trucks and cars that release thick black smoke like this have undergone modifications. The practice, known as rolling coal, involves modifying the engine of the truck to take in excess fuel and insufficient air. The lack of oxygen means that the fuel can't burn, causing the exhaust to spew out sooty black particulates.

The practice is illegal and several states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, and Utah, have introduced laws against it.

The harmful practice not only pollutes the environment unnecessarily but also uses more fuel than is needed and damages the engine. It can also be harmful to the health of pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for electric vehicle drivers to face harassment. Several drivers have faced issues with their cars being unplugged while charging and there have been issues with EV charging stations being vandalized. The hostility towards EVs could be because people are resisting the change and don't understand the many benefits that EVs bring to society.

EVs are a great alternative to polluting gas-powered vehicles. Research has shown that they are much cheaper to maintain and run. Many people are skeptical about them because they are worried about the pollution produced during the battery manufacturing process and the environmental impacts of mining for elements used in the batteries.

While these are valid concerns, this process produces much less pollution than the pollution produced while mining billions of tons of traditional, dirty energy sources, like oil and coal.

Several people in the comments shared their anger at this dangerous driver.

"This person needs to be in jail," one person wrote.

Another said, "That's just pathetic horrible maintenance."

