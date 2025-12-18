Tourists spark outrage after getting caught breaking national park rule in broad daylight: 'Please tell me [they] were charged'

A video showing a tour group's flagrant disregard for safety rules at the Rocky Mountain National Park ignited a flurry of scorn from angry viewers.

The clip posted on Instagram by the account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) showed a group of tourists getting much too close to an elk.

Several visitors are seen petting and feeding the animal while others stand nearby. The video cut off before anyone suffered any serious consequences. The caption claimed, however, that tragedy struck soon afterward: "Just moments after taking this video, the cow elk bit off the end of a young boy's finger as he was feeding it."

Elk might not seem like the scariest residents of the parks, but it would be a mistake to assume an herbivore is any less capable of inflicting serious injury than a bear or wolf. Indeed, bison and elk are actually more likely to hurt those who intrude on their personal space, especially around mating season.

For this and many other reasons, park authorities urge visitors to keep their distance from wildlife — at least 75 feet for most. Additionally, feeding wildlife is strongly discouraged due to the dangers it poses to people and wildlife alike. If an animal injures a human, whether it was provoked or not, it may be euthanized.

National parks are ideal travel destinations for those seeking to enjoy and reconnect with nature, but visitors should exhibit respectful, responsible behavior. The unfortunate actions seen in the video ruin the experience for everyone, and it's much too common.





Instagrammers expressed outrage at the behavior of the so-called tourons. "RMNP is NOT a petting zoo," fumed one viewer.

Another was dismayed that the elk may pay the price for the rule-breaking. "And they may put her down," wrote the commenter. "So sad! Mom, dad, do better, teach your children to follow the rules by setting an example, sad for the child!!"

"Please tell me the parents were charged with neglect," another viewer chimed in. Several other commenters suggested consequences to deter others, with one saying, "Severe fines for everyone within 50 feet. Like really. Lessons do need to be taught."

