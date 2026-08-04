California's Rock Fire tops 12,000 acres as crews continue cleanup in sweltering heat

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the Rock Fire, which started July 20.

Fire crews battling two wildfires in eastern California have pushed both incidents past the 90% containment mark, though the job is not over.

The larger Rock Fire in Inyo County has now burned more than 12,000 acres, while the Cinder Complex Fire is also nearing full containment as crews continue cleanup efforts in intense summer heat, as KOLO reported.

What's happening?

According to a U.S. Forest Service update cited by the station, the Rock Fire in Poverty Hills stood at 12,008 acres and 92% containment on Aug. 2. The same update said the Cinder Complex Fire, north of Aberdeen, had reached 2,784 acres with 91% containment. By Aug. 3, both fires were at 98% containment, per Watch Duty.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the Rock Fire, which started July 20. The Cinder Complex Fire began on July 24 after a lightning strike.

Now that both fires are above the 90% containment mark, crews are spending much of their time on mop-up work, moving equipment out of the area, and patrolling the perimeter to verify and strengthen the containment lines, per a Forest Service update.

Officials said aircraft can still be used if conditions change, while the forecast showed no thunderstorm activity, as KOLO reported.

Why does it matter?

Containment above 90% marks a major step forward, but it does not mean a wildfire is fully extinguished.

Firefighters are still operating amid punishing weather and an ominous forecast. KOLO reported dry conditions, triple-digit temperatures, and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour in Inyo County, all of which can test containment lines and make perimeter work more hazardous.

Wildfire smoke can threaten public health, while closures and active fire operations can disrupt travel, outdoor recreation, and local businesses that rely on tourism, open trails, and dependable infrastructure.

For communities in fire-prone regions, that can mean repeated safety concerns, lost income, damaged natural areas, and higher recovery costs.

What's being done?

Crews are now focused on the painstaking final phase of wildfire response.

As KOLO noted, that work centers on finding residual heat along the fire edge, digging out hot spots that remain, and improving the containment lines to prevent any flare-up. This process, called cold trailing, will persist until 100% containment is achieved.

Public closures remain part of the response as well. The Rock Fire Area Forest Order Closure from Birch Lake Trail to Sawmill Pass is still active, helping keep the public away from hazardous areas while firefighters finish securing the burn zone.

KOLO reported that the fire information line would shift to the Inyo National Forest general information line at (760) 873-2400.

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