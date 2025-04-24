Iconic temple builds enormous robot elephant for use in ceremonies: 'Fantastic'

A temple in Kerala, India, will use a lifesize elephant robot for rituals that traditionally involve the real deal.

Elephants are one of the planet's most revered animals. But that does not mean humans are always kind to the creatures.

In India, they are often kept in captivity in order to play a role in temple festivities that advocates say distress them, Mint reported.

As the outlet explained, nearly 2,500 captive elephants are used in live events in Kerala alone, and 138 of the animals died in the state between 2018 and 2023. That's where the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple is ready for a change that stands up for animal welfare.

The iron animatronic is equipped with movable parts and measures in at 11 feet and nearly 1,800 pounds — so it is still plenty believable. Switching over to it was made possible through a donation from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Mint reported.

The swap means fewer elephants need to be kept in captivity for religious purposes, and it marks a move toward fairer and more sustainable treatment.

It is also a win for biodiversity. Indian elephants have been endangered since 1986, and their numbers have continued to drop sharply since then. Out in the wild, they face poachers and habitat loss, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

That's why any action that helps elephants live happy, full lives in the wild is worth celebrating. Aside from PETA, support for the robot elephant initiative has also come from celebrities such as actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, Mint reported.

According to the outlet, priest Rajkumar Namboothiri told the Indian Express that officials were happy to receive the mechanical elephant. The temple is also encouraging other religious institutions in the country to adopt alternatives to live animals.

"Anything to reduce animal suffering should be applauded," one commenter wrote on an Instagram post from Pawzeeble (@pawzeeble_petcare) showing off the robot.

"Fantastic. Well Appreciated," another added.

