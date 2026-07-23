Wildlife rehab video shows baby roadrunner zooming up to camera with snake in its mouth

The bird seems to want for her to have it, nonetheless.

Viewers are getting a close look at a wildlife rehab scene that feels almost prehistoric. In the clip shared by wildlife rehabilitator Gaga (@heathafed), a young roadrunner finds a snake nearby and proudly flies onto the rehabilitator's head with the snake in its mouth.

The clip is funny and a little chaotic, but it also reveals that wild birds do not stop being wild.

What happened?

The short video shows the recovering roadrunner noticing a freshly provided snake in its enclosure that it wants to show off.

"Who doesn't like waking up to a fresh snake in the morning?" Gaga jokes in on-screen text.

Since roadrunners naturally eat small reptiles, including snakes, the biological part is entirely ordinary even if the image itself is startling. The creator reacts with an "Oh, gracious!" to the roadrunner setting up camp on her head.

Gaga takes it in stride, though she insists to the road runner that the snake is for it to eat. The bird seems to want for her to have it, nonetheless. The rehabilitator obliges and takes the still-living snake off the bird's beak.

One commenter reacted: "LADY. You have a miniature dinosaur with a goddamn snake in his mouth... ON YOUR HEAD. I have no words. Am I jealous? Am I confused? Do I want to see more of this? Maybe."

"He's so proud to give it to you lol," another remarked.

Why does it matter?

Moments like this show that wildlife rehabilitation is not about turning wild animals into pets. It is about helping them recover while preserving the instincts they need to survive.

That is part of what makes the clip encouraging. When a roadrunner recognizes prey and responds to it, it is displaying normal behavior, and that can be a good sign in a rehabilitation setting.

Roadrunners are often reduced to cartoon versions of themselves.

"Why does he have a snake, shouldn't he be torturing a coyote?" a commenter jokingly asked.

Real roadrunners are fast, sharp, opportunistic hunters, and they are surprisingly dinosaur-like. Public familiarity with native wildlife can help shape support for rescue work, habitat protection, and responsible coexistence.

What's being done?

Wildlife rehabilitators do the behind-the-scenes work of caring for injured, orphaned, or otherwise vulnerable animals until they are ready to return to the wild. For species like roadrunners, that means providing care that supports natural behavior rather than suppressing it.

Species-appropriate diets and low-stress environments can be important parts of that process. A bird that still responds to prey as expected may be better equipped for life after release than one that becomes too dependent on humans.

If you encounter an injured wild bird, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator rather than trying to care for it yourself. Keeping your distance, limiting handling, and allowing trained experts to step in can give the animal the best chance of recovery.

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