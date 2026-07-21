Three young great horned owls ate 300 grams a day in North Carolina, then flew free

The young raptors moved into nearby trees and started observing their surroundings from above.

Three young Great Horned Owls have gone from fluffy, fully dependent owlets to free-flying hunters after weeks of intensive rehabilitation in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

What happened?

According to WCTI 12, the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, known as OWLS, recently returned three rehabilitated juvenile Great Horned Owls to the wild.

By the time OWLS let them go, the birds had built the strength, instincts, and hunting skills needed to live independently after arriving as downy owlets depending entirely on human care.

Getting them to that point required intensive effort. Shelter caregivers handled feedings, cleanup, monitoring, and other specialized tasks around the clock, while the three owls consumed more than 10.6 ounces (300 grams) of food each day.

Why does it matter?

For the OWLS team, release was the outcome it had been aiming for, as the young raptors moved into nearby trees and started observing their surroundings from above.

"Seeing them perched high above, confidently surveying their surroundings, is a reminder of why wildlife rehabilitation matters," OWLS wrote on Facebook.

Returning species to their native environments can have lasting benefits for not only the animals themselves but also the ecosystems and the communities that rely on them.

Raptors like Great Horned Owls help control rats, mice, and other rodents that can increase the risk of disease spread to humans if their populations go unchecked.

What are people saying?

The release also reflects a less visible side of conservation: the people behind it.

Successful rescues depend on trained staff, volunteers, and donors willing to devote time, money, and energy to animals that cannot survive without help.

"Thank you for all you all do!" one commenter wrote on Facebook. "I recently brought one in that was injured and these [OWLS] folks were so nice and I have been able to follow up on how he has done. Make my heart happy!!"

"All heroes don't wear capes," another said.

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