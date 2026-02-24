Officials celebrate ambitious project to solve century-long issue in crucial waterway: 'Every step we take is important'

In a major win for river conservation, a decade-long restoration project on the River Teign in Devon, England, is showing incredible results for Atlantic salmon and trout populations.

By reintroducing over 1,100 tons of gravel into the riverbed, conservationists have rehabilitated a critical habitat that had been degraded for nearly a century, per the BBC.

The initiative, a collaboration between private utility South West Water and the environmental charity Westcountry Rivers Trust, addressed a common but overlooked environmental issue: the "starving" of riverbeds caused by dams. When the Fernworthy Reservoir dam was constructed in the 1940s, it blocked the natural downstream flow of gravel and stones.

Without these materials, salmon and trout lose access to the essential nests in the gravel where they lay their eggs.

To fix this, the team has spent the last 11 years manually replenishing the river with gravel, effectively mimicking the natural geological processes that existed before the dam.

The results have been nothing short of transformative. Olivia Cresswell, head of fisheries and ecology at WRT, noted that the team has brought the habitat back to conditions close to its original state, providing the perfect nursery for the next generation of fish.

And the timing couldn't be better. Atlantic salmon are facing a precipitous decline across the United Kingdom due to rising global temperatures and habitat loss, according to a government press release.

By restoring these spawning grounds, the project provides a vital lifeline for a species in crisis. It benefits humans who rely on the river for their livelihoods, recreation, and a healthy water supply.

Recent surveys have already confirmed the presence of healthy salmon and trout in the newly restored areas, proving that when we give nature the right tools, it can bounce back with remarkable speed.

"Every step we take is important. Managing flows and protecting the fragile ecosystems that salmon rely on are at the heart of our work within the environment team," Dr. Georgina Samoluk, fisheries and biodiversity advisor at SWW, told the BBC.

