Hiker shares video of frustrating discovery in pristine nature spot: 'Disrespectful'

"It just takes one to ruin it for everyone."

A frequent hiker took to TikTok to expose wasteful behavior by others at their favorite nature spot. They revealed that garbage had been left behind in an otherwise pristine river.

TikTok user Jules (@julesac88) posted a video showing their favorite hiking destination. Although the spot appeared to be untouched by human influence, a closer look told a different story. Jules found a damaged dog toy just off the riverbank and expressed annoyance at the intrusion of trash.

"It just takes one to ruin it for everyone," Jules wrote in the video's caption. "This is why land owners in various locations stop allowing access through their properties. There are so many disrespectful people."

That damaged dog toy is more than just an eyesore for hikers. It's a pollutant that will eventually break down into smaller particles and be carried into the ocean, potentially contaminating water supplies. The Environmental Protection Agency refers to this as "aquatic trash."

Right now, organizations across the globe are working to clean up the world's waterways.

Trash interceptor technology has been deployed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Dominican Republic, Vietnam, the United States, and Thailand in an effort to remove trash from some of the world's most polluted rivers.

While experts focus on the heaviest waterway pollution, it's up to ordinary people to keep lesser-known areas clean. It's everyone's personal responsibility to make sure litter doesn't end up causing harm somewhere down the line.

TikTok commenters agreed with the original poster and related to their annoyance.

"Sadly, I find I have to spend time cleaning up campsites before I can set up. Some people are just filthy (and that's an understatement)," said one user. "I always leave my camp site 'pristine.'"

Others noted that the problem has become more noticeable in recent years.

"Find that lots around here where I fish," said another user. "Wasn't like that 10 years ago started when others started fishing here."

