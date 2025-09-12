  • Business Business

Officials launch citywide program to turn garbage into 'black gold': 'We've given out … almost 6 million pounds'

"Awesome."

by Kim LaCapria
"The higher the participation rate is of people sending food scraps, the better our technology gets."

Photo Credit: iStock

New York City has long been nicknamed "the Big Apple," so it's fitting that the metropolis found a way to turn food waste like fruit scraps into "black gold."

On Thursday, Reuters profiled a "surprisingly valuable" initiative unfolding in a Staten Island waste processing plant. 

When people think about New York City, they tend to picture Manhattan. However, the City is comprised of five boroughs in total: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

Not only is that a broader area of densely populated neighborhoods, but the City's nearly 8.5 million residents and attendant commercial enterprises, including innumerable restaurants, produce a massive, "absurd" amount of waste daily.

According to a March 2024 New York Times article, residents and businesses combined generated approximately 44 million pounds (22,000 tons) of trash on average each day. Of this, 22 million pounds come from households, and 20 million pounds come from businesses.

The Staten Island Compost Facility has long accepted organic material from City landscapers, but now also takes food scraps from residents. On average, the facility collects between 100 and 150 tons of organic waste like food, closer to 250 tons when landscapers are busy.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Food waste is a problem on many levels. In addition to food going uneaten, wasted food generates pollution at the production stage, during distribution, and in waste management.

The negative impacts don't end there. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste accounts for roughly a quarter of all landfilled waste and is responsible for approximately 58% of unintentional methane pollution as it decomposes alongside other waste.

Jennifer McDonnell, deputy commissioner for solid waste management at the New York City Department of Sanitation, explained the City's proactive approach to food waste.

"We're making this awesome compost that we can use throughout the city and improve soil health," McDonell told Reuters. In the facility, organic matter like food waste is separated from other trash, retained, and heated to "over 100 degrees Fahrenheit" for compost.

If you compost your food scraps, what's your primary motivation?

Improving my garden's soil 🌱

Saving money on fertilizer 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

I don't compost 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

At the end of the process, food waste isn't damaging the environment by releasing methane. Instead, the City is left with compost, which is sold to businesses or distributed to residents.

"We've given out, we think, almost 6 million pounds of compost to the residents of New York City this year," McDonnell told Reuters of the successful initiative.

Although food waste is a multipronged problem, there are steps anyone can take to limit the amount they personally generate.

Strategic supermarket shopping and diligent food storage are practices that help reduce household food waste. Getting creative with leftovers is a fun way to minimize it further.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x