Experts raise red flag on overlooked hazard killing 1 person a minute across globe: 'Paints a bleak and undeniable picture'

Rising temperatures are killing one person per minute across the globe, a new report by The Lancet has revealed.

What's happening?

The analysis, summarized by the Guardian, says the rate of heat-related deaths has surged by 23% since the 1990s, even when accounting for population increases. The researchers uncovered that an average of 546,000 people died from heat-related causes per year between 2012 and 2021 — this translates to about one per minute.

This report "paints a bleak and undeniable picture of the devastating health harms reaching all corners of the world," study lead Dr. Marina Romanello, of University College London, told the Guardian. "The destruction to lives and livelihoods will continue to escalate until we end our fossil fuel addiction."

Why is this report important?

The Guardian pointed out that the burning of planet-heating energy sources also contributes to air pollution. Meanwhile, rising global temperatures have led to a spike in wildfires, adding to deaths caused by smoke, and more droughts and heat waves are driving food insecurity.

"Paradoxically, as the need for decisive health-protective action grows, some world leaders are disregarding the growing body of scientific evidence on health and climate change, often in favor of short-sighted economic and political interests," the researchers said, pointing to waning climate change action by nations around the globe. They also found that governments gave out $2.5 billion per day in direct subsidies to dirty energy users and producers in 2023.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Though many nations have seemingly dropped the ball on climate action, Romanello told the Guardian that there is hope in the actions taken by local communities and authorities, as well as the health sector.

One example of community-led climate-forward innovation is a solar farm in Jersey, a self-governing territory of the British Isles. The facility will generate enough electricity to power 600 homes, and the panels provide shade for grazing sheep.

You can do your part by voting for pro-climate candidates and upgrading to a green 401(k).

