Innovative energy farm transforms nearby community by pairing solar panels with sheep: 'Very significant achievement'

"They seem to be absolutely thriving."

Jersey, a self-governing territory of the British Islands, has flipped the switch on its first solar farm, marking a step forward for renewable energy on the island, reported BBC News.

The 12-acre facility features about 7,500 panels that will generate enough clean electricity to power over 600 homes.

This project represents roughly 14% of St. Clement's residential energy needs. It stands as the largest solar installation in the Channel Islands. The multimillion-dollar investment promises to deliver lower and more stable electricity costs for island residents while reducing dependence on imported energy.

The solar farm showcases how renewable energy can work alongside traditional farming practices. Over 100 sheep from Panigot Farm use the shade of the solar panels, keeping the grass short and staying cool.

For everyday people, this development should mean more predictable energy bills as well as greater energy security. The project demonstrates how communities can take control of their power supply while creating jobs and supporting local agriculture.

By reducing Jersey's reliance on imported energy, the solar farm cuts transportation-related pollution and strengthens the island's energy independence. This approach shows how farmland can serve dual purposes, producing food and energy while generating additional income for farmers.

The innovative grazing model provides farmers with additional revenue streams while maintaining agricultural land use. Sheep benefit from the panel shade during extreme weather, creating better animal welfare conditions than traditional open grazing.

"By a country mile, it is the biggest solar panel array in the Channel Islands," said Chris Ambler, Jersey Electricity's chief executive. "It's relatively modest by international standards, but for Jersey, I think it is a very significant achievement."

Jeremy Hughes of Panigot Farm noted how well the sheep have adapted, saying: "They seem to be absolutely thriving; they're really enjoying the shade the panels themselves bring. Particularly in this weather — I think it's 25 degrees (77 degrees Fahrenheit) today — they're spending a lot of time in the shade."

