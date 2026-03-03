Scientists reveal newly uncovered phenomenon with alarming communitywide impact: 'Any decisions made are going to be difficult'

The issue creates not just economic loss but also public health risks.

Rising sea levels could worsen the damage to Start Bay, a scenic location in South Devon, England, affecting nearby coastal communities. But the effects extend beyond that, changing the impact of storms and increasing coastal erosion, the University of Plymouth reported.

What's happening?

Researchers from the school's Coastal Processes Research Group have been monitoring conditions in Start Bay for the past two decades, with monthly beach surveys being conducted along Slapton Sands.

The team used this data to assess the likelihood of coastal erosion and flooding in the area and how these will affect nearby coastal communities and infrastructure. They found that since 2007, the equivalent of 50,000 bags of gravel have been removed from the Torcross sea wall via extreme weather events.

"I visited Slapton Sands for the first time in 2004, and the beach was almost at the top of the sea wall. Now it is more than 5 meters [16.4 feet] lower, and the storms we've just experienced led to it dropping around 2 m [6.6 ft] in the space of a month," Gerd Masselink, a professor of coastal geomorphology, explained.

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

This mirrors the impact of rising sea levels worldwide, which are melting glaciers and affecting millions of people by disrupting water supplies.

The cause is rising global temperatures driven by human activities, such as deforestation and the burning of oil, coal, and gas, which drive increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather by increasing air pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere.

According to Earth.gov's Global Sea Level Change page, the ocean absorbs approximately 90% of this added heat, which warms the water and causes it to expand, leading to rising water levels along coastlines. Around 33% of global sea level rise is caused by warming oceans, while roughly 66% is driven by melting ice sheets and mountain glaciers.

While sea level rise varies by location, it's already affecting communities in many ways. Coastal communities and low-lying areas, for example, are more likely to experience more extreme and frequent flooding.

Erosion, such as in the case of Start Bay, can lead to habitat loss and changed coastlines. When combined with flooding, erosion can damage critical infrastructure including roads and sewage systems. This creates not just economic loss but also public health risks, per Global Sea Level Change.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

The Torcross sea wall has been upgraded since 1980 to protect residents and businesses in the area. This includes a major repair in 2016, which amounted to £3 million ($4 million).

"Any decisions made are going to be difficult as there is an important human dimension, but decisions need to take the scientific evidence into account to ensure we're not repeatedly facing this sort of situation in the years and decades to come," Masselink said.

On a global scale, 195 parties in 2015 adopted the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on limiting the impact of rising global temperatures, and more countries are making an effort to become carbon neutral, according to the United Nations.

One way to help address the crisis is by understanding critical environmental issues and making smart decisions for the planet, such as using less plastic and supporting candidates who advocate for strong environmental protection policies.

