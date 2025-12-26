Scientists issue warning after discovering concerning phenomenon in forests: 'These results flip our assumptions'

"That can be true in a lab under controlled conditions."

Rising global temperatures are still a major concern for scientists, but new research found that warmer and drier conditions might actually lower the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere in certain forests.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of California, Riverside, found that rising global temperatures may be reducing nitrogen emissions in places with little rainfall, according to UCR News.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, was led by a team of graduate students and postdoctoral researchers based in Shenyang City, China.

Per UCR News, global temperatures are expected to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by mid-century. Researchers simulated the change in forest plots using mounted infrared heaters and discovered that nitrous oxide emissions dropped 16%.

The study found that warmer conditions led to dry soils and reduced gas emissions in areas with less than 40 inches of rain per year. However, warming increased nitrogen loss in wetter forests.

Pete Homyak, an associate professor of environmental sciences, said soil moisture is critical for research.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

"These results flip our assumptions," Homyak told UCR News. "We've always thought warming would accelerate microbial processes and release more nitrogen. That can be true in a lab under controlled conditions. But in the field, especially under dry conditions, the microbes slow down because the soils dry out."

Why are rising temperatures and droughts concerning?

Human activities that produce air pollution contribute to the warming climate that supercharges extreme weather events. In the American West, scientists found that rising temperatures are a primary driver of droughts, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NASA scientists predict that both droughts and floods will happen more often and become more intense as weather patterns continue to shift. Droughts and floods are responsible for more than one-fifth of economic losses caused by extreme weather events in the United States each year.

More intense droughts will likely have a negative impact on agricultural workers. Groundwater provides more than 40% of the water used for U.S. agriculture, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Reduced water supply puts crop yields in jeopardy.

What's being done about droughts?

Per the National Drought Mitigation Center, an easy way to slow the impacts of droughts is to conserve water. For example, turning off the water while brushing your teeth can save more than 100 gallons of water per month.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is another great way to conserve water at home. Native plants require less water and chemicals than non-native species. Plus, they are better for pollinators, too.

Reducing the amount of pollution contributing to rising global temperatures can also help. Making your next car electric or installing solar panels at home are both sustainable changes that can lower your environmental footprint.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.