Officials issue urgent warning after documenting highest levels of invisible threat ever recorded: 'It has a very long lifetime'

"Every single [one] … will have a global impact."

Atmospheric carbon dioxide just hit its highest measurement since scientists began tracking it nearly 70 years ago, reported Reuters.

What happened?

The World Meteorological Organization published new findings showing CO2 concentrations jumped more than any previous year-over-year increase since monitoring began in 1957. Between 2023 and 2024, global CO2 levels grew by 3.5 parts per million.

The report, released before next month's United Nations Climate Change Conference in Brazil, identifies two main drivers: coal, oil, and gas combustion, along with large-scale fires throughout South America.

Methane and nitrous oxide, two other heat-trapping gases, also reached unprecedented concentrations. Compared to pre-industrial times, methane has increased 16%, while nitrous oxide has risen 25%. CO2 has jumped 52% over the same period.

"This gas (CO2) accumulates in the atmosphere. It has a very long lifetime ... every single molecule which is emitted in the atmosphere will have a global impact," Senior Scientific Officer Oksana Tarasova said during a briefing in Geneva.

Why are rising CO2 levels concerning?

These gases capture warmth and drive more dangerous weather patterns. Ko Barrett, WMO Deputy Secretary-General, explained that CO2 and other gases are "turbo-charging our climate and leading to more extreme weather."

The planet's natural systems that typically absorb roughly half of all carbon pollution are becoming less effective. Forests, oceans, and land masses can't keep pace with the amount of CO2 being released.

Amazon rainforest vegetation suffered particular stress during the 2023 El Niño warming pattern and subsequent drought that stretched into 2024. When trees experience high temperatures and water shortages, they can't perform photosynthesis, which means they stop removing CO2 from the air.

"We rely on natural systems to help us offset our impacts, and those systems are so stressed that they start reducing their help," Tarasova said.

What's being done about rising CO2 levels?

The WMO report makes clear that more action is needed to cut pollution at its source. International climate meetings like the upcoming conference in Brazil bring world leaders together to coordinate emission reduction strategies.

If you want to help reduce carbon pollution, you can switch to renewable energy sources for your home, choose electric or hybrid vehicles, and support policies that accelerate the transition away from dirty fuels. You can also contact your representatives and voice your support for clean energy investments in your community, regardless of what side of the political aisle you tend to vote for.

