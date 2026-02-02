Residents demand action on 'ticking time bomb' near US city: 'It's just like a triple whammy of harm'

It's just one of many regions facing these dangers.

Residents in Richmond, California, which is near a Chevron refinery, have experienced "hazardous" disasters before. But now, rising sea levels and more dangerous flooding could make those issues even worse.

What's happening?

According to Inside Climate News, Richmond residents are worried about the health costs of living in a polluted city, especially as sea levels rise and storms intensify.

One recent study, per Inside Climate News, examined the impact of pollution on surging seas and flooding at hazardous sites near Richmond. These areas, filled with substances such as petroleum, are at risk of toxic materials mixing into floodwaters.

However, toxic substances like oil and coal also contribute to rising flood risks. Burning them releases planet-warming pollutants that cause supercharged storms, flooding, and high tides, Inside Climate News explained.

And unfortunately, the article highlighted, toxic floodwaters disproportionately impact low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, putting them at a higher risk of health complications.

Why are these hazards important?

Richmond is just one of many regions facing these dangers, along with Southern California, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Plus, the research cited by Inside Climate News found that around 5,500 facilities are likely to experience extreme flooding by 2100. At least 3,800 of those sites will likely flood by 2050.

Exposure to the toxic chemicals related to these sites has been linked to a variety of health problems, per the report. Examples include cancer, respiratory conditions, heart issues, skin concerns, and gastrointestinal problems.

Luna Angulo, a Richmond resident who co-founded a climate justice organization, believes she developed asthma likely due to where she grew up. Her brother, who was raised in Mexico, doesn't have asthma, nor does her family have a history of the condition.

There's data to back up her claim: About 25% of Richmond residents have asthma, while only 13% of California's total population is afflicted with the condition.

Angulo added that people with asthma are more sensitive to air pollution but often live near some of the most polluted areas and lack access to healthcare. "It's just like a triple whammy of harm," she said, per Inside Climate News, later describing the area as a "ticking time bomb."

What's being done about polluted cities?

Minimizing the impact of toxic substances that enter the air or floodwaters is a complex task. However, solutions are on the horizon thanks to the tireless work of experts worldwide.

Reducing pollution is one of the best ways to mitigate severe weather events and sea-level rise. Transitioning to solar and wind power, opting for public transportation, and conserving coastal habitats are crucial, according to Earth.gov.

Richmond may see some impact sooner rather than later, too, as Chevron has agreed to pay more than $500 million over the next decade, Inside Climate News reported. That money could go toward resources to eliminate or preempt these threats.

