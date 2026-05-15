Meeting that may doom the last 50 Rice's whales in the world reportedly lasted just 15 minutes

"The fight is not over."

A little-known federal panel has voted to let oil and gas activity in the Gulf of Mexico bypass key Endangered Species Act protections, a move that could doom Rice's whales.

A high-level federal committee known as the "God Squad" convened, and after only 15 minutes, they unanimously approved an exemption for oil and gas activity in the Gulf from Endangered Species Act protections, Vox reported.

The Trump administration has scrapped all protections for a critically endangered whale species known as the Rice's whale, allowing oil and gas drilling in their natural habitat.



The regulatory meeting dooming the 50 remaining Rice's whales lasted just 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/zqrEDnc3mn — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 13, 2026

The panel said the exemption was necessary for national security because the Gulf supplies a substantial share of U.S. crude oil.

The Gulf is home to the Rice's whale, a species scientists declare already on the brink of extinction.

The whales received endangered status in 2019, a designation that intended to provide stronger legal protections from threats including ship strikes, industrial noise, and oil spills. Currently, only 51 of these whales are left on Earth.

If they vanish from the Gulf, they vanish for good.

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Environmental advocates responded to the God Squad's decision with alarm. Andrew Wetzler of the Natural Resources Defense Council said to Vox that the move was effectively "a warrant for the extinction" of endangered Gulf species.

The extinction of the Rice's whale alone would be a major loss, but the implications reach beyond a single species.

Weakening safeguards for endangered animals in one of the country's busiest energy regions could put Gulf ecosystems, and the people who depend on them, at greater risk.

Healthy oceans support coastal economies, tourism, and fisheries. When offshore drilling goes wrong, communities often bear the costs.

The Deepwater Horizon disaster remains a stark example. It released millions of gallons of oil into Gulf waters, harmed marine life, and disrupted livelihoods across the region. Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have estimated that Rice's whales declined by roughly 22% after that spill.

This exception could also set a dangerous precedent. If federal protections can be set aside for one of the rarest marine mammals, it could become harder to protect other vulnerable wildlife in the future. That would slow progress toward a safer, healthier future for both coastal communities and ecosystems.

Officials described the exemption as necessary to keep energy flowing. But critics said expanding dependence on fossil fuel production in sensitive marine habitats keeps the country tied to polluting industries.

Despite that, the fight is not over. Conservation groups are expected to challenge the exemption in court. At least one organization told Vox that it plans to try to overturn the decision. Legal action could slow or block the policy if judges determine the committee exceeded its authority.

Meanwhile, the whales still retain endangered status, and scientists continue studying the little-known species. Researchers have only recently classified Rice's whale as its own species, meaning there is still much to learn about how to protect it effectively.

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