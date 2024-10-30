Federal court mandates stricter protections for one of the rarest whales on the planet — here's how it will help

Here's some amazing news for ocean lovers and anyone who cares about protecting endangered species: A federal court just decided to better protect one of the world's rarest whales, according to Mongabay.

The ruling centers on the Rice's whale, which lives exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico and can grow as long as 17 meters (55 feet). With fewer than 100 of these animals left on Earth, every one is precious, and now they're getting important safeguards, as Mongabay detailed.

The story arguably starts in 2021, when scientists identified the Rice's whale as a unique species. The federal government had assessed that offshore oil and gas operations could be handled in a way that would avoid harming whales in the area. However, environmental groups stepped in, taking the issue to court to fight for better protections.

The court decision sided with these groups, which claimed that the flawed assessment had violated the Endangered Species Act and "underestimated the risk and harms of oil spills to protected species," per Mongabay.

This victory means federal regulators have to create a stronger plan that looks out for these endangered whales. Better protections could help save these creatures from extinction and support a healthier Gulf of Mexico. This is great news for coastal communities, fishing families, and everyone who loves spending time at the beach.

New safeguards could help rebuild the Rice's whale population, which took a big hit during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, per estimates cited by Mongabay. Scientists think we lost about 20% of these whales during that disaster, but this court decision opens the door for a brighter future.

"If the service does its job right, the end result will be better for Gulf communities and species," said Chris Eaton, a senior attorney with Earthjustice, celebrating the court's decision, according to Mongabay.

Joanie Steinhaus from Turtle Island Restoration Network put it another way in a statement, Mongabay reported: "This biological opinion would have condemned the Gulf of Mexico Rice's whales to extinction."

Instead, thanks to this ruling, these animals have a fighting chance at survival.

