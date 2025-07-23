Scientists stunned after encountering species thought extinct for over 20 years: 'One of the most exciting discoveries'

"Even the most vulnerable species can persist if we protect the right habitats."

A coral species that was thought to have been extinct since 2000 has been rediscovered by researchers.

In 1975, divers discovered a rare species of black stony coral in the Galápagos Islands. But after an El Niño weather event significantly warmed the waters, disrupting the species' preferred habitat, Rhizopsammia wellingtoni practically vanished. And in 2000, it was seen for the last time — that is, until earlier this year, the Miami Herald reported.

The rediscovery was published in the journal Marine Biology as well as shared in a news release from the California Academy of Sciences. The latter described the findings as "monumental" in the world of coral conservation research.

"Finding something that was previously thought to be extinct is one of the most exciting discoveries a biologist can make," said Terry Gosliner, co-author of the study.

Because everything in an environment evolves with a series of checks and balances that all serve a purpose, even a rare species with relatively small numbers can be critical to the health and biodiversity of an ecosystem.

The permanent loss of Rhizopsammia wellingtoni could have proved harmful to the other coral, fish, sea plants, and pelagic animals of the Galápagos. Yet the survival of this species signaled hope to the research team.

"Even the most vulnerable species can persist if we protect the right habitats," said Inti Keith, the study's lead author. "Yet its tiny, scattered colonies remind us just how close we came to losing it forever and the critical need for proactive management strategies."

The team also emphasized this in the study's conclusion, writing, "Given the increasing threats posed by climate variability and ocean warming, the long-term survival of R. wellingtoni and other vulnerable species will depend on proactive conservation efforts aimed at mitigating climate impacts."

These climate impacts have already been deadly when it comes to rising ocean temperatures. Due to hotter waters, coral bleaching has skyrocketed in recent years, causing grave concern over the long-term future of coral reefs — which themselves harbor over 25% of all marine life and which absorb nearly 90 megatons of harmful carbon dioxide each year, per Coral Guardian.

