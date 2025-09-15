Authorities catch man smuggling shocking contraband: 'Funneling them into illegal international markets'

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident.

Animals are already under extreme threat due to warming global temperatures. In fact, the United Nations estimates that over 41% of animals could lose their habitats if the average temperature increases by 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius).

That is why it's even more frustrating when endangered animals also find themselves under threat from human mistreatment.

What's happening?

Bloomberg News reported that John Hume has been arrested for engaging in the smuggling and illegal trade of rhino horns.

Hume had previously bred the world's biggest rhino herd. Five other people were also arrested in relation to the scheme, charged with fraud, theft, and contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

In a statement, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment explained, "The suspects allegedly defrauded the Department … by securing permits under false pretenses to buy and sell rhino horns domestically, while funneling them into illegal international markets."

Why is the trading of rhino horns concerning?

Rhino horns are particularly popular in Southeast Asia. According to the World Wildlife Fund, they are used in Chinese medicine to treat illnesses ranging from cancer to preventing strokes. However, a study published in the journal Scientific Reports disputed their medicinal benefits.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Rhinos are endangered animals. In fact, there are fewer than 14,000 in the wild. Poachers regularly target the animals because the horns do prove to be profitable in these illegal markets.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as wild animals are routinely trafficked and smuggled across international borders.

For instance, a woman was arrested in Vermont in June trying to smuggle box turtles into Canada. Elsewhere, officials in Bali stopped a massive smuggling operation involving exotic birds.

What's being done about illegal animal parts trading?

There are many ways to prevent the illegal trade and smuggling of exotic animals. First and foremost, we need to be knowledgeable about the practice and take action if suspicions arise.

We also need to elect climate-friendly candidates who understand the importance of these issues. Strong laws need to be implemented and enforced to prevent this widespread abuse.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



