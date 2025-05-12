Experts celebrate as iconic river rebounds from extreme drought: 'Could see a significant recovery'

An influx of rain in mid-April has brought the Rhine River, which runs through the south of Germany, to higher levels for cargo ships to operate with heavier loads. The shallow waters before the rainfall meant higher prices on ships that were unable to sail with their full capacity and forced to ship consignments in several vessels.

The ships can now sail at 80% capacity as opposed to half-full during the lower levels.

Vital commodities like grains, minerals, ores, coal, and oil products rely on the Rhine as a shipping route. With the river's low levels, prices increased for consumers on certain products.

The heavy rainfall has changed this.

"Large volumes of rain have fallen in the Rhine region in the past days, and there has been an improvement in the low water problem," one trader told Reuters back in April. "More rain is forecast, and if it actually arrives, the parts of the Rhine could see a significant recovery next week, although water is still likely to be under levels allowing normal sailings."

Germany has measured 70% less rainfall compared to previous years, making it one of the driest on record.

Low water levels brought on by periods of drought are an increasing issue globally.

The World Drought Atlas documented a 29% increase in droughts since 2000, induced by environmental harm. Increased temperatures and changes in precipitation patterns are causes behind drought conditions, as heat in the atmosphere causes water to evaporate quickly.

"Already now in spring, it is much too dry in many parts of Germany this year, we are missing the rain and snowmelt from the Alps. Agriculture and forestry, but also all of us, are clearly feeling the effects of the climate crisis," Environmental Minister Steffi Lemke wrote on social media.

The rising levels of the Rhine river leave hopeful indicators that the river will be back to normal water levels as the year progresses. Measures such as reducing environmentally harmful pollution and water reduction will help to mitigate the risks. This will allow for cargo ships to operate at full capacity and prices to remain stable.

