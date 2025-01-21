  • Outdoors Outdoors

Fisherman's illegal scheme exposed after authorities discover what was hidden behind trawler's false wall

by Leo Collis
San Francisco authorities hauled in a big catch after investigating one man's fishy activity.

According to KRON4, a commercial trawl boat owner was found with over 2,000 pounds of unlawfully caught fish, some of which was hidden behind a false wall of the vessel.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife surveilled the fisherman after he was seen unloading burlap sacks off a boat and into a vehicle. He was then followed to a local restaurant, where he attempted to hide the fish and flee the scene.

Among the fish in his possession were halibut, sole, sanddabs, and filleted salmon, none of which had been declared as commercial catch. 

Upon further investigation, officials found the false wall on the trawler, which is where more salmon fillets were discovered, per KRON4. In addition, the trawler contained 2,365 pounds of halibut, which was later sold by CDFW. The funds raised were donated to the Fish and Game Preservation Fund.

Low salmon stocks have resulted in the fish's being put on a banned list since 2023 to help restore the population. The Pacific Fishery Management Council reported in February that only 6,100 fall-run Chinook salmon returned to spawn in the upper Sacramento River in 2023, a serious decline from the 175,000 average between 1996 and 2005, as KRON4 detailed. 

The publication noted salmon have been negatively affected by low water levels following drought conditions. Meanwhile, in addition to exacerbating the dry season, the warming climate has increased water temperatures, affecting salmon's natural habitat and reducing food sources for young salmon in the Pacific Ocean.

Illegal river diversions are also an issue, further decreasing vital water supplies that healthy salmon need. In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 460, which increased fines for anyone caught engaging in this activity.

x