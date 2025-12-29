Officials put major region on 'red alert' following year dominated by extreme events: 'Now the new norm'

"Just exacerbating the pressures and stresses on the natural world."

Rewilded wetland areas and beaver habitats in Britain stayed lush through 2025's record heat and drought, giving struggling wildlife a place to take shelter, reported The Times.

A National Trust review found that properties with these water-rich environments stayed green while the surrounding countryside turned brown and parched. Sites at Wallington in Northumberland and Holnicote in Somerset proved especially helpful toward struggling animals.

These rewilded spaces became refuges for voles, amphibians, and birds. The areas held on to the moisture these animals needed to thrive, reproduce, and sustain our food chain.

In other places, ponds disappeared and lakes grew too warm for fish.

"It's a boiling frog analogy, where these extreme events are now the new norm. The compound impact is year after year of these extreme weather events is just exacerbating the pressures and stresses on the natural world," said Ben McCarthy, the National Trust's head of nature conservation, as The Times relayed.

"Heat, drought, and fire are the defining headlines of 2025. In just two years we've lurched from a very wet period to record-breaking heat and dryness that put our countryside on red alert," he added.

The contrast with conventionally managed land was particularly striking. Young saplings died at rates as high as 40%, which is well above the typical 10% to 15%. Older trees at Dyffryn Gardens in Cardiff dropped their leaves nearly two months before the autumn season from extreme heat stress.

Where rewilding had taken place, the land proved more resilient. The success points to a possible path toward normalcy as Britain adapts to these hotter, drier summers.

If you have outdoor space, you can help local wildlife by adding water features or rewilding sections of your yard. Small pockets of habitat can make a difference for animals seeking relief from heat.

You can also save money on your garden's water bill by capturing rainwater. A rain barrel could even be used as a solution for preventing flooding in your yard.

