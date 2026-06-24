After their mother was shot, two Georgia bear cubs found a forever home — and instant fans

"They enjoy climbing trees, diving into the pond, and playing in their habitat."

Visitors at a South Florida attraction are falling in love with two rescued black bear cubs whose lives began with tragedy.

At Flamingo Gardens in Davie, staff say the 14-month-old Georgia siblings Bentley and Treena are quickly becoming sanctuary standouts.

What happened?

According to the New Pelican, the pair was orphaned in northwestern Georgia when their mother was killed by a gunshot.

The New Pelican reported that, according to Michael Ruggeri, director of Wildlife at Flamingo Gardens, the cubs were just about seven weeks old and dependent on their mother when that happened.

Ruggeri said the bears were not located until about two weeks later, after residents tried to safely capture them by setting traps and leaving out food. "The cubs were only about seven weeks old at the time and still heavily dependent on their mother," Ruggeri said. "One was sick, and both needed antibiotics and fluids after going nearly two weeks without their mother."

Because Georgia does not allow captive bears to be released into the wild, New Pelican reported, Bentley and Treena needed a permanent sanctuary.

Their names came from the Bent Tree housing development near the first facility that took them in, according to the New Pelican. After the owner of that facility died and resources there remained strained, the bears were later moved to Flamingo Gardens.

After receiving treatment, the cubs have recovered and continued growing. Now, only weeks after arriving in Florida, the pair appears to be thriving.

"They are loving their exhibit," Ruggeri said, adding that visitors can still spot their long winter coats for now.

Why does it matter?

Founded in 1927, Flamingo Gardens serves as a botanical garden, wildlife sanctuary, and Everglades learning center, and the New Pelican says it houses about 300 native Florida animals that cannot be released into the wild. This 70-acre attraction uses many of its animal exhibits to teach visitors about wildlife conservation and the importance of native wildlife in Florida ecosystems.

As reported by New Pelican, attendance has already topped 260,000 in 2025, including more than 46,000 students who came on field trips.

What are people saying?

Laura Wyatt, curator of wildlife at Flamingo Gardens, said the habitat was once occupied by Josh the Bear, a longtime resident who died last year.

Wyatt said these bears could live up to 30 years in captivity. "Bentley and Treena are mischievous and energetic, like 8th graders who can't get in trouble," Wyatt said. "It is super exciting to have them here. They enjoy climbing trees, diving into the pond, and playing in their habitat."

"Flamingo Gardens provides lifelong care for permanently injured or non-releasable wildlife, focusing on education and conservation. So, we focus on providing lifelong care and a safe home."

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